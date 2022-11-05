National Bankshares Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$238.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$221.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut Intact Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$195.00 to C$211.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$221.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$218.54.

Intact Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$207.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.44. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$158.00 and a 1 year high of C$209.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$198.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$188.48.

Insider Activity at Intact Financial

Intact Financial Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total transaction of C$779,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,097,871.05. In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$191.39, for a total value of C$66,986.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,710,261.04. Also, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total value of C$779,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at C$5,097,871.05.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

