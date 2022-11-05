National Bankshares Raises Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$45.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Definity Financial to C$39.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.80.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$26.00 and a 12 month high of C$40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.63.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$801.80 million during the quarter.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

