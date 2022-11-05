National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 684.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

National Retail Properties stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.87.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NNN. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Retail Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Articles

