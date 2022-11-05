NCC Group (LON:NCC) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of NCC Group from GBX 280 ($3.24) to GBX 260 ($3.01) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of LON NCC opened at GBX 196.40 ($2.27) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 212.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 206.28. The company has a market cap of £608.98 million and a PE ratio of 2,805.71. NCC Group has a 52-week low of GBX 162.80 ($1.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 252.72 ($2.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. NCC Group’s payout ratio is 66.43%.

In other NCC Group news, insider Tim Kowalski sold 44,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.35), for a total transaction of £90,318.76 ($104,426.82). In other NCC Group news, insider Lynn Fordham acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.49) per share, with a total value of £53,750 ($62,145.91). Also, insider Tim Kowalski sold 44,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.35), for a total transaction of £90,318.76 ($104,426.82).

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

