Needham & Company LLC Cuts SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $115.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $86.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average is $141.90. SiTime has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $341.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $79.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 14.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiTime will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $52,884.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SiTime news, Director Akira Takata sold 2,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $271,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,693.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $52,884.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,685 shares in the company, valued at $13,185,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,708 shares of company stock valued at $983,774 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 11.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 18.4% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 30.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

