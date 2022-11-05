Needham & Company LLC Lowers Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $65.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ROKU. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.60.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.14. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.67. Roku has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $290.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Roku by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Roku by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

