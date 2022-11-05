NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $11.40. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. NerdWallet shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 12,806 shares changing hands.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NerdWallet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Insider Transactions at NerdWallet

In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,143.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $48,990 in the last 90 days. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet

NerdWallet Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 48,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in NerdWallet by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NerdWallet by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.60 million. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NerdWallet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.