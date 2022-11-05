NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $11.40. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. NerdWallet shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 12,806 shares changing hands.
Separately, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NerdWallet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.
Insider Transactions at NerdWallet
In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,143.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $48,990 in the last 90 days. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet
NerdWallet Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.
NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.60 million. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
NerdWallet Company Profile
NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.
