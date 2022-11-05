Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells $564,840.36 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $564,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Darin Lippoldt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, November 1st, Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $1,200,900.00.

On Thursday, October 27th, Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $566,341.92.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $121.82 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.72 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBIX. Citigroup increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.