Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Newell Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

