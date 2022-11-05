Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 318.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 112,007 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM opened at $40.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.72. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $53.88.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

