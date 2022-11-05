Newmont Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.72.

Newmont Stock Up 8.5 %

Newmont stock opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average is $53.88. Newmont has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 310,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,695,000 after purchasing an additional 24,195 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 27.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 0.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Newmont by 967.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

