Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives $224.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at $614,481.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,633 shares of company stock worth $3,257,923. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $155.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.05. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $139.69 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.37. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

