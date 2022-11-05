NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) vs. Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Financial Review

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) and Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of NextSource Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Gold Reserve shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A $16.12 million $0.14 15.71 Gold Reserve $90,000.00 1,139.27 -$10.60 million ($0.11) -9.36

This table compares NextSource Materials and Gold Reserve’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NextSource Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gold Reserve. Gold Reserve is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextSource Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NextSource Materials and Gold Reserve, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextSource Materials currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 172.73%. Given NextSource Materials’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NextSource Materials is more favorable than Gold Reserve.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and Gold Reserve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -60.76% Gold Reserve N/A -18.11% -17.85%

Summary

NextSource Materials beats Gold Reserve on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

