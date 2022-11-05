Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Up to $3.30

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.49. Nikola shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 134,504 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKLA. Cowen dropped their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Nikola Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51.

Insider Transactions at Nikola

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,877,310.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nikola news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,310.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $342,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,852,421.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,501,120 shares of company stock worth $5,403,451. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,103,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,602,000 after purchasing an additional 342,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,539,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 831,160 shares in the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 3,296,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Nikola by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,507,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 371,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Nikola by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,671,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 418,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

