Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $341,000 Position in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWKS. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 548.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 30.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 0.98. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23.

Insider Activity

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. Thoughtworks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $190,514.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,202.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $27,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $190,514.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 388,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,202.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,597 shares of company stock valued at $702,637 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TWKS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Recommended Stories

