Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 186.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 98.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $220.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

