NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) COO Brian B. Bird Sells 6,800 Shares of Stock

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NorthWestern Trading Up 1.0 %
NWE opened at $52.54 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.49.
NorthWestern Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.62%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 366.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 108.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 145.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 366.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.
NorthWestern Company Profile
NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.
