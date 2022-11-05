Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,246 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 805.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 99,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 88,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 191,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GHY opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $15.67.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%.

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans acquired 10,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $106,757.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,242.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry H. Evans bought 12,538 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $133,028.18. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,697 shares in the company, valued at $739,485.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry H. Evans purchased 10,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $106,757.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares in the company, valued at $846,242.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.