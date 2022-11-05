Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 4.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 38.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 437,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,511,000 after purchasing an additional 45,633 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.21.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

