Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 141.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FE. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 15.9% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 53.9% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 117,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.