Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.13 Million Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,093 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.84.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.16 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.