Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 7.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 230,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.56.

Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

