Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $956,000 Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 166.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 120.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

ZG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $688,488 in the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZG stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.01. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.10). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

