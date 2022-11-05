Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GWW opened at $593.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $534.13 and its 200 day moving average is $509.27. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $603.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $564.50.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

