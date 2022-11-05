Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 620 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 10.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.56.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $170.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.22 and a 200-day moving average of $161.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.71. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.