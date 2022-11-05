Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,489 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 97,790 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 4.4 %

HAL stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.15.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

