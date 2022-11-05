Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $717.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.3 %

NVO opened at $112.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The firm has a market cap of $254.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.