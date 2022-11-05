Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $82.98, but opened at $74.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nutrien shares last traded at $70.99, with a volume of 284,478 shares changing hands.

NTR has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. HSBC cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $965,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 30.01%. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.