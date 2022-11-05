Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 9,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 272,980 shares.The stock last traded at $28.42 and had previously closed at $28.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVEI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 72.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $211.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.79 million. Nuvei had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 9.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEI. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuvei by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 87,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nuvei by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 135,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 2nd quarter worth $660,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Nuvei by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth $38,688,000. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvei

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.