OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 24,211 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 3.55% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HEWG opened at $25.98 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.27.

