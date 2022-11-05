OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 63,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $406,000.
Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance
FYLD stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $27.94.
