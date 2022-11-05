OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 60,497 iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,527,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 225,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDR stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72.

