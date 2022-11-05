OLD Mission Capital LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,600 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCTR. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 2,773.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 212,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $12,329,000.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FCTR opened at $28.29 on Friday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56.

