OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 644,600 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after buying an additional 3,569,621 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after buying an additional 2,221,142 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,452,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after buying an additional 1,808,260 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,716,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,294,000 after buying an additional 1,583,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 430.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,766,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 1,433,520 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($5.80) to €5.40 ($5.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.50) to €6.00 ($6.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($5.60) to €5.30 ($5.30) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

NOK opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.88. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Articles

