OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,396 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMTM. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 52,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 410,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after purchasing an additional 26,127 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,678,000.

IMTM stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $40.83.

