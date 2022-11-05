OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 393.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,095 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 155,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 16,697 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 420,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,296,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,832,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $48.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $57.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.