OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.55% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after buying an additional 203,234 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,687,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 37,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,368,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $73.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.35.

