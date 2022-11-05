OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,668 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $48.81 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.