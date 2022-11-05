OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in China Southern Airlines were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZNH. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 37.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 79.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 164.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the first quarter valued at $228,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Southern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, China Southern Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

China Southern Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZNH opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05. China Southern Airlines Company Limited has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $35.15.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 25.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

China Southern Airlines Profile



China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.



