OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,918 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

UJAN stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $31.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51.

