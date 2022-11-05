OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $1.59 Million in FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:RISR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:RISR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF by 3,637.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 323,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 314,655 shares during the period.
FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA RISR opened at $32.50 on Friday. FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85.
