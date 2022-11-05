OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.70% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 78.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at $265,000.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

PXE opened at $34.02 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $36.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.65.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

