OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.31% of iPath Series B Carbon ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iPath Series B Carbon ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,773,000.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GRN opened at $30.37 on Friday. iPath Series B Carbon ETN has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60.

