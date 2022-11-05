OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.05% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $246,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PULS stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.06. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $49.62.

