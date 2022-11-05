OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 46,546 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 183.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,546 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,041,000. Main Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 863,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after acquiring an additional 352,101 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $22.20.

