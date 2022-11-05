OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 49,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 30,000.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $30.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $39.93.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

