OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOTL. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 50,582 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 947,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,430,000 after purchasing an additional 307,826 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TOTL opened at $39.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.93. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $48.05.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.