OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $31.87.

