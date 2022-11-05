OLD Mission Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,843 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.81% of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJV stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $28.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.79.

