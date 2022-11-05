Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of OHI stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading

